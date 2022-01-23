Fire impacts 4 homes in Atlanta, multiple families displaced

article

Multiple homes located along Charleston Avenue in Atlanta were impacted by an overnight fire, the Red Cross said.

Four homes were affected by the fire which displaced 19 residents, officials said. Eight lived in one of the homes which was being used as a boarding house.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by providing temporary housing and food.

No word on what caused the fire.

