Fire destroys Cobb County apartment building used by nonprofit group

A fire has destroyed a Cobb County apartment building used by a nonprofit group to help people trying to get back on their feet.

Officials say the fire broke out in one of the apartments at Shepard’s Walk Apartments on Osborne Road at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The location houses what local nonprofit Must Ministries calls their permanent supportive housing clients - people who have formerly been homeless and can use the apartments for long-term housing while they work to get back on their feet.

"So the people who stay here with us are people that become like our family," Must Ministries President and CEO Ike Reighard said. "And so tonight, we're just very thankful and very thankful for the Cobb County Fire Department. The way they responded so quickly."

According to investigators, the fire quickly spread from one of the units to the other adjoining homes. More than a dozen people are now without their belongings.

"Buildings can be rebuilt, furniture can be bought clothing can be bought, but when it comes to our clients, their lives, our utmost importance for what we do at must," Reighard said.

One person has been hospitalized due to the fire. His condition is not known at this time.

The Red Cross will be assisting all residents affected by the blaze with temporary emergency lodging and other needs.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

For many of these people involved in the fire, they've already been through a lot of tragedies, but Must Ministries says they will take care of them and be right there to help.

