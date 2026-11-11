Fire crews battle blaze at South Fulton condominiums

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The Brief South Fulton fire crews are battling a structure fire at Pine Tree Condominiums along Pine Tree Trail. Officers are directing heavy traffic and handling crowd control while asking drivers to stay clear of the area. Authorities have not released reports of injuries or revealed what sparked the blaze.



Flames broke out Wednesday at the Pine Tree Condominiums in South Fulton, prompting a large emergency response and road closures along the 1600 block of Pine Tree Trail.

What we know:

South Fulton Fire Rescue crews are actively fighting a structure fire in the 1600 block of Pine Tree Trail at the Pine Tree Condominiums.

South Fulton Police Department officers are on the scene directing traffic around the perimeter and managing crowds gathered nearby.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the immediate area and obey all instructions from first responders, so crews can work safely.

What we don't know:

First responders have not stated whether anyone was inside the building when the fire started or if anyone suffered injuries.

Authorities have also not determined the cause of the fire, and officials plan to share more details once Fire Rescue confirms additional information.