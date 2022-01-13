Fire at Norcross apartment building displaces 30 people

Investigators are working to learn what caused an overnight apartment fire that displaced 30 people.

The fire was reported in the 2 a.m. hour Thursday morning at the Summit at Dawson Apartments on Chase Lane NW in Norcross.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames coming from two second floor apartments.

According to firefighters, four of the building's eight units sustained damage. The entire building was evacuated as crews worked to contain the blaze. Roughly 30 people were displaced.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Fire investigators say they are looking at an HVAC unit located in utility closet as possible fire origin.

