Finalist named in search for president of Georgia university

A former Georgia sectary of state who is dean of Mercer University’s law school is the top choice of a search group to become president of Georgia College & State University.

Cathy Cox is the sole finalist for president of the Milledgeville-based university, Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra and University System of Georgia Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney announced in a statement on Thursday.

The Board of Regents is expected to take action on the position at a future board meeting. If the decision is finalized, Cox would replace Georgia College President Steve Dorman, who has said he is leaving this fall.

Cox became dean of Mercer University School of Law in 2017 after serving 10 years as president of Young Harris College and eight years as Georgia’s secretary of state. Before entering law school, she was a newspaper reporter for The Times in Gainesville and The Post-Searchlight in Bainbridge.

