5th case of measles reported in metro Atlanta

Georgia health officials have confirmed the fifth case of measles in metro Atlanta this year.

On Monday, the Georgia Department of Health announced that a metro Atlanta resident who was not fully vaccinated had tested positive for measles.

Officials say the person was exposed to the virus while traveling out of the country.

While the agency has not released any information identifying the individual, a spokesperson said that they are working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the person while they were infectious.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that around 220 cases of the virus have been found in 27 jurisdictions this year - nearly quadruple the number from 2023. Before this year, metro Atlanta last saw a case of the measles in 2020.

The virus is extremely contagious and can spread through coughs and sneezes. Measles can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person has left a room.

Symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus and include fevers, coughs, runny noses, and watery eyes. Eventually, a red rash appears on the head and eventually spreads to the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all Georgia children receive a dose of the MMR vaccine to prevent infection between 12 and 15 months and a second dose between the ages of 4 and 6.

If you or a loved one has been infected, avoid public places and contact your doctor immediately. Do not go to any public health care provider without first calling them about your symptoms,

For more information about the virus, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.