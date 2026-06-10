Federal charges filed after Delta flight attendant struck by passenger

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The Brief A 32-year-old Indiana man has been reportedly indicted on a federal charge stemming from an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight. Authorities say the flight was diverted to Atlanta after the man allegedly struck a flight attendant. The suspect was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



An Indianapolis man has been reportedly indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities say he assaulted a flight attendant, forcing a Delta Air Lines flight to divert to Atlanta in May.

What we know:

According to court documents cited by The Independent, 32-year-old Cody Maluck was traveling on a Delta flight bound for Los Angeles when the incident occurred.

Investigators allege Maluck struck a flight attendant on the backside after she passed by him while serving beverages. The flight attendant later told authorities she believed Maluck was asleep and had skipped over him during service.

After learning about the alleged assault, the flight crew notified the pilots, who decided to divert the aircraft to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Maluck was taken into custody after the plane landed in Atlanta.

What's next:

Federal prosecutors have since secured an indictment charging him with interfering with flight crew members, a federal offense.

Maluck's court-appointed lawyer declined to comment on the charges, according to The Independent.

The case remains pending in federal court.