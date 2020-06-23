Expand / Collapse search

Father and son team up to build sauna at home during coronavirus lockdown

By Stephanie Weaver
FOX TV Digital Team

A four-minute video features a time-lapse of a father and son constructing a sauna from start to finish at their home in Ireland.

IRELAND - A father and son from Ireland had some extra time on their hands during lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fionn Condren and his father Brendan teamed up to build a sauna in their garage amid the country’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The four-minute video, which was posted to YouTube, features a time-lapse of the pair’s progress constructing the sauna from start to finish at their home in Gorey, Ireland.

According to Storyful, Fionn always wanted to build a sauna at home, but never had the time to do it. “[My father] had never built a sauna before,” Fionn said. “But he is very good with his hands and would have a decent knowledge of how to do tiling, plumbing and electrical work.”

The father and son duo spent over a month building the sauna from scratch.

Condren shared the timelapse footage on Instagram. He wrote, “Complete with a yellow pine interior, changing rooms, smart lighting and surround sound I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

Storyful contributed to this article.