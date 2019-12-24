Family seeking car and phone of college student killed while walking along GA-400

The family of an Atlanta engineering student is desperately searching for answers after their cousin was hit by a car and killed while walking along Georgia 400 Southbound early Saturday morning.

The family says the 21-year-old's car, phone and keys are still missing, and they're worried someone who knows what happened may have the property.

"He was a cool guy, said cousin Sonia Hellen of her cousin Stephan Agan. "He was a young man with a lot of aspirations. H wanted to be an engineer, and we were always talking about the future."

But Agan's future was cut short Saturday morning around 6 a.m. when he was hit by a car while walking along the Georgia 400 Southbound lanes near Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

"The first thing she said was, "Oh my gosh, he was in a car accident?'" said Hellen of Agan's mother hearing of the crash. "And they said, 'No he was hit by a car because he was walking on foot'."

Advertisement

The Atlanta Police Department said the driver who hit Agan stayed and helped police, but now the young man's family wants help understanding why he was walking there without his phone or any of his belongings.

"The only thing he was found with was his driver's license his wallet with $7 in it, and that's all he had on him," said Hellen.

Family members told FOX 5 that Agan had dinner with his family Friday night, then went to meet up with some new friends at The Battery. Hours later, around 3 a.m., Agan called his brother to let him know he'd come by in a few hours to help his brother move, but that's the last time anyone heard from the student who attended Kennesaw State University.

"We want to find his car because his car may have some answers," said Hellen.

This mystery is made even more heartbreaking just before Christmas. The family laid Agan to rest on Monday. Hellen said her family members were crying on their knees at the grave of the young man they all loved so much.

"This time of the year we're supposed to be celebrating one another and the hope of the season, and instead we buried a really wonderful young man," said Hellen.

The family is just hoping someone has seen Agan's Nissan Rogue. It's dark blue in color with Georgia tag number: CJM8755.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact APD or you can contact Sonia Hellen at Sonia@smokeriseagents.com.