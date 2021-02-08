Family of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured DC officers honored guests at Super Bowl

Family members of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and several D.C. police officers who were injured when a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol building in January were honored guests at Super Bowl LV Sunday in Tampa Bay.

FOX News reported that Officers Mike Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Lila Morris and members of the Sicknick family were at Raymond James Stadium watching the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FALLEN CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER BRIAN SICKNICK LIES IN HONOR AT US CAPITOL ROTUNDA

Sicknick died after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting the electoral count after then-President Donald Trump urged them to "fight like hell" to overturn his defeat.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick, who died the following day, was injured "while physically engaging with protesters," though the cause of his death has not been determined.

Sicknick lied in honor in the Capitol Rotunda last week. A ceremony was held in his honor before his interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

He joined the U.S. Capitol Police Department in July 2008. He previously served six years in the New Jersey Air National Guard.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this article.