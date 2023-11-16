Family of 4 found dead at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday

article

A family of four was found dead at their on-post home at Fort Stewart on Nov. 15, according to Fort Stewart officials.

A female solider, her husband and their two children were found unresponsive in the home at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday after the soldier's unit requested a welfare check.

They were pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The cause of death has not been revealed, but there is no threat to the Fort Steward-Hunter Army Airfield community, according to the public affairs office.

Their identities were not released due to next-of-kin notification and privacy.

Fort Stewart is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Three soldiers in a tank were killed in 2019 when it overturned during an overnight exercise and a soldier was killed in a helicopter incident last year.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.