Family Dollar, Dollar Tree will no longer require face masks at all stores

article

While many retailers around the country are implementing face mask policies, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping in stores.

According to the company's website, instead, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will “request” it.

At the time of this writing, no reason has been given why the change was made.

The retailers' policies just recently stated shoppers, vendors, and employees must wear face masks. Now, they will be required only if they are mandated by state or local officials.

"In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores," the retailers' updated policy states. "We also request that our customers wear face coverings, and require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance."

RELATED: Winn-Dixie reverses coronavirus face mask policy, will require customers to wear them in stores

Advertisement

Winn-Dixie also reversed course recently in regard to their face covering policy. After initially stating the company would not require face masks for customers because it "does not want to cause undue friction between our customers and associates by regulating mask mandates," shoppers will now have to wear face masks in stores starting July 27.

Walmart, Publix, Target, and Home Depot are just a few of the retailers who have announced face mask requirements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.