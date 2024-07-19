Family dog dies in Ellenwood house fire

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Firefighters battle a blaze at a home along Sweet Water Falls on July 19, 2024. (FOX 5)

A massive house fire in Ellenwood claimed the life of a family dog on Friday.

Firefighters responded to a call at around 5:30 p.m. to a home located along Sweet Water Falls. According to firefighters at the scene, flames were shooting out of the windows and out from under the eaves of the roof.

Initially, firefighters said the blaze was so heavy, they could not enter and worked to douse it from the outside. Once the flames were knocked down, crews were able to enter, eventually finding the dog, who had died.

The family was not at home when the fire broke out, but had returned a short time later.

Fire crews say the blaze damaged about 80% of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

How to protect pets ahead of a house fire

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), an estimated 40,000 pets die in house fires each year, primarily from smoke inhalation. The organization encourages pet owners to incorporate their animals into their emergency evacuation plans. This includes having carriers or leashes easily accessible and knowing where pets like to hide during stressful situations.

In addition, they recommend putting a pet alert window sticker on front and back doors to inform firefighters of the presence of pets inside.

For more information on pet safety in emergencies, visit the NFPA website or contact your local fire department.

