Family concerned for missing Georgia man with special needs' safety

article

Paulding County deputies need your help finding a missing man with special needs.

Officials tell FOX 5 that at around 7 p.m. Sunday night deputies responded to Dallas Acworth Highway and Cedarcrest Road after a call reporting a missing person.

At the location, deputies met with the father of 24-year-old Brandon Torrones, who said that his son had been last seen at the Kroger and McDonald's at the shopping center around that location.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Torrones' father said that Brandon has special needs and does not have an adult mental capacity.

Torrones is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He is bald and has a dark beard.

Advertisement

The missing man was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes.

While detectives do not believe foul play is involved, they say that Torrones' disappearance has concerned them.

If you have seen the missing man, please call 911.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.