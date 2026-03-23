Families displaced after Cammpbellton Road apartment fire

The Brief Atlanta Fire Rescue units battled a structure fire Monday morning at a multi-family apartment building on Campbellton Road SW. Firefighters launched an "offensive attack" to stop flames that had spread through the attic space across several units of the single-story building. While all residents were safely accounted for and no injuries were reported, several families have been displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.



Multiple families have been displaced after an Atlanta apartment building caught fire on Monday morning.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 1300 block of Campbellton Road SW, where they found a single-story, multi-family building burning.

Crews quickly initiated an offensive fire attack, deploying hose lines while also searching the building to ensure everyone had gotten out. Firefighters discovered the fire had made its way into the attic space, extending over multiple apartments. They worked to contain the blaze while checking the rest of the structure to make sure the fire hadn't spread further.

Luckily, everyone made it out alive and no injuries were reported.

However, multiple families have been displaced.

Atlanta Fire Rescue is currently coordinating with the American Red Cross to provide assistance to those affected.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the exact number of people displaced is unknown.