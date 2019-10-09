Famed endurance race returns to Road Atlanta

Ten hours is a long time. You can binge-watch a whole season of a TV show in ten hours. You can sit on a boat and catch a lot of fish in ten hours. Or, like many of us on the Good Day Atlanta team, you can doze off on your couch and wake up ten hours later.

Then again, you could also get behind the wheel of a car and drive around one of the country’s most exciting and challenging course for ten straight hours.

That’s what some of the world’s toughest drivers will be doing this weekend in Braselton, as the Motul Petit Le Mans returns to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for a 22nd time. Created by Road Atlanta’s then-owner Don Panoz back in 1998, the event brings a packed schedule of action to the track, finishing off with the grueling 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech Championship on Saturday.

Along with the action on the track, Motul Petit Le Mans features a long list of fan activities, including the vendor-packed Fan Zone, autograph sessions, food trucks, and the Kid’s Zone on Spectator Hill. Speaking of kids, children ages 12 and under are admitted to the event for free with a paying adult.

We here on the Good Day feature team are big fans of Motul Petit Le Mans, and never miss a chance to spend the morning at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with track president Geoff Lee, his team, and the competing drivers. Click the video player in this article to check out our latest adventure in Braselton!