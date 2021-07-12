Falling tree smashes into truck on I-285

A driver had a massive scare when a tree fell on his truck while he was driving in Sandy Springs.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 285 at New Northside Drive.

FOX 5 spoke to the driver, who showed us the damage left behind by that falling tree.

"The tree went through it," the driver said. "I saw the cars swerve and boom!"

The man tells FOX 5 the accident is a terrible personal setback and that he just bought the truck a couple of months ago.

His major concern now is getting to and from his doctor's appointments without a reliable ride.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the fallen tree had been on private property before it came crashing down.

