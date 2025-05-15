Falcons and United 'gear up' for team store grand opening

The Brief The newly relocated Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United team store at Atlantic Station opens to the public on Friday. The new, larger store is located at 260 18th Street Northwest, Suite 10100. A grand opening celebration on Saturday will feature a live DJ, giveaways, and appearances by Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders.



Time to refresh your Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United gear? You’re in luck: the racks and shelves are fully stocked at the official Team Store at Atlantic Station, which opens in a new location on Friday!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the exclusive first look inside the relocated Team Store, which you can find at 260 18th Street Northwest, Suite 10100. The new store is bigger and will be open longer (scheduled hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays) — which team leaders say means more accessibility for fans.

And speaking of accessibility — while doors officially open on Friday, fans are invited to a big grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 17th, which will feature a live DJ performing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., appearances by Freddie Falcon and Falcons Cheerleaders, and raffle prizes including signed memorabilia and tickets to the Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC match on July 19!

Oh, and since we’re such big fans of scoring deals here on Good Day Atlanta, we thought we should let you know: Falcons and United season ticket holders get 25% off (and all other fans get 10% off) regular-priced purchases throughout the grand opening weekend (some exclusions apply)!

To get a sneak peek at the store and the inventory inside, click the video player in this article!

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning with AMB Sports and Entertainment vice president of retail Nisha Schmitt, getting a first look around the store and learning more about the special events schedule during opening weekend.



