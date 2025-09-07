Falcons team prepares for a winning fan experience this Sunday

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons open their regular season Sunday, taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans inside the stadium will see some new features, including the 6,500-square-foot Sports Illustrated Lounge, which is an upgrade to the Falcons game day experience. Sunday's game will air live on FOX 5 Atlanta at 1:00 p.m., followed by "The 5th Quarter" with DJ Shockley and Justin Felder.



The Atlanta Falcons will open their season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in just two days, taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And that means the stadium’s behind-the-scenes team is already hard at work, making sure fans have a winning experience from the moment they arrive.

What we know:

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, getting a first look at game preps and an overview of what Falcons fans can expect this season.

First up, we got an exclusive tour of the new Sports Illustrated Lounge at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with VP of ticket sales and service Warren Parr. The new 6,500-square-foot lounge is an upgrade to the Falcons game day experience, and features perks including all-inclusive concessions and priority access to purchase tickets for all concerts.

Next, we visited our pal Matt Cooper, who happens to be the stadium’s senior executive chef, at Gallagher's Club and Lounge at Molly B's! Chef Matt never disappoints, and he made sure we got our fill of the featured wings!

And finally, marketing director Shannon Joyner met us down on the field with a peek at upcoming game themes and a look at items from the retail collection. And, of course, we got all the details about this evening’s Dirty Birds Rally presented by Truist, happening at Atlantic Station at 7:00 p.m. and featuring a performance by T.I. and appearances by players!

Dig deeper:

Sunday’s kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. — and no worries if you missed out on tickets — the game will be broadcast live right here on FOX 5 Atlanta!