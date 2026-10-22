Falcons’ profile picture draws familiar Nazi comparisons

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The Brief The Falcons’ latest X profile picture, posted Wednesday, features a vintage falcon design and has prompted online comparisons to Nazi-era imagery. Similar comparisons followed a Falcons profile-picture change in September 2024. The team has not said the image represents a new official logo. Some fans also used the post to criticize Atlanta’s 2-4 start.



The Atlanta Falcons’ new social media profile picture has drawn comparisons to Nazi-era imagery, echoing a similar reaction to a team image change in 2024.

What we know:

The team posted the graphic on X on Wednesday, Oct. 21, with the caption "New PFP." It features a black falcon against red, white and gold-toned stripes.

The emblem revives a Falcons design from the team’s early years in the 1960s and 1970s; it is not an entirely new logo. Some users said the design resembled imagery associated with Nazi Germany, while others responded with jokes, including calling it "the bird reich."

As of early Thursday afternoon, the post on X has been viewed more than 11 million times, has been reposted more than 5,300 times and received more than 4,000 comments.

Many commenters are using AI to create their own images in response to the new design.

The Falcons have not commented on the criticism.

A familiar reaction

Dig deeper:

The response recalls September 2024, when another Falcons profile-picture change prompted similar comparisons online. That image featured a red version of the team’s throwback helmet logo, and commenters also likened its design to Nazi-era German symbols.

RELATED: Falcons' new logo criticized as fans relate it with Nazi symbols

The latest post drew more than design criticism. Some fans questioned why the team was focusing on its social media image instead of its performance.

Atlanta is 2-4 after a 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Falcons won consecutive games against the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints before losing to the Baltimore Ravens and Bears. They are scheduled to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

No new logo announced

What we don't know:

The Falcons have not announced a new official logo. The image appears as a profile-picture update (and as the background on their official website), and the team has not explained its purpose.

Atlanta introduced redesigned uniforms for the 2026 season in April, with a more prominent role for red and details inspired by the franchise’s history. The Falcons are scheduled to wear 1966-inspired throwback uniforms against San Francisco, featuring a red helmet, black jersey and white pants. The team has not confirmed whether the profile-picture design is connected to Sunday’s game.

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