Apalachee football coach resigns amid language investigation

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The Brief Interim head football coach Charles Kenyon resigned Oct. 21 while school officials investigated reports of racially derogatory language. Alex Savakinas will lead the team for the rest of the season. The principal praised his leadership, experience and commitment to Chee Nation. Savakinas is the fourth head coach since a 2024 shooting killed two teachers and two students at the school.



Apalachee High School interim head football coach Charles Kenyon resigned Oct. 21 while school officials investigated reports of racially derogatory language, according to the Barrow County School System.

What they're saying:

Alex Savakinas will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the football season, according to the principal’s email to students and families. The principal thanked Savakinas for his positive leadership, steady guidance, experience and dedication to the school community, known as Chee Nation.

The principal said the school and district expect students, staff and visitors to be treated with dignity and respect. Any inappropriate or unprofessional statement or behavior will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, even if it is presented as a joke, the email said. People with concerns were urged to contact school administrators or use the district’s online tip line.

What we know:

Savakinas is the fourth head coach to lead the team since a 2024 mass shooting at the school killed teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.

Mike Hancock resigned about six months after the shooting, citing mental health concerns. Aspinwall was a math teacher and assistant football coach. Kevin Saunders took over the team after Hancock and resigned following one season, making way for Kenyon.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta was not given information about what was said by the coach.