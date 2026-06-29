F1 Arcade Atlanta hosts World Cup watch parties

What happens when you mix the energy and excitement of the World Cup with the heart-pounding thrills of Formula 1 Racing?

We’re about to find out!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we put the pedal to the metal and made a return visit to F1 Arcade Atlanta, the 15,000-square-foot immersive Formula 1–themed entertainment venue located at The Interlock in West Midtown. We first visited the racing and dining experience back in January (just before it officially opened to the public), checking out its state-of-the-art Formula 1 simulators that allow both small and large groups to race against one another for points and podium placement. And, of course, we got a satisfying taste of the full food and beverage menu there, including shareable plates, tacos, flatbreads, and an extensive list of cocktails and mocktails.

So, wait…where does the World Cup come in? As we learned this morning, F1 Arcade Atlanta is hosting World Cup watch parties this summer, giving fans a chance to watch live matches on the facility’s many screens while also enjoying sets by live DJs and taking breaks to race on the simulators! Fans can drop in during matches, or reserve a spot in advance with a Summer Food and Beverage Package (the Club Experience Package is $65 per person and the VIP Package is $135 per person).

F1 Arcade Atlanta is located at 1115 Howell Mill Road, at The Interlock in West Midtown — for more information on visiting, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning there, satisfying our hunger for speed…and good food!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the F1 Arcade website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



