VIDEO: F-35 jet crashes during test flight in Fort Worth

An F-35 jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property.

Video taken by Kitt Wilder shows the plane hovering before bouncing on the runway. The jet then goes nose first into the ground sending smoke into the air.

The pilot then ejects from the F-35.

White Settlement police chief Chris Cook says the pilot safely ejected.

Images show the jet intact on the grass near White Settlement Road.

At this time the pilot's condition and the cause of the issue is not known.

Lockheed issued a statement about the crash on Thursday:

We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully. Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol.

Lockheed Martin, police and fire crews are on the scene.

