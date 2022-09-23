Explosive fire damages 2 homes in northeast Atlanta neighborhood

article

Crews are battling an explosive fire that damaged two northeast Atlanta home early Friday morning.

Officials confirmed the fire started a home on the 200 block of Martha Avenue near the Oakhurst Park area and spread to a neighboring building.

The homeowner, who told FOX 5 he was a disabled veteran, said he lit a candle and then walked outside to his back porch to drink his coffee. While smoking, the man said he heard an explosion and turned around to see his house on fire.

Both the homeowner and his mother were able to get out of the burning home safely.

Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Crews are still working to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.