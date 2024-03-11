Exploring the CDC Museum with Atlanta Science Festival

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took center stage during the global pandemic back in 2020, with daily news reports happening from outside the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters.

But did you know that, along with the vital work happening inside the CDC, there’s also a museum there? And that you and your family can explore the past, present, and future of the national public health agency by visiting that museum?

Well, you do now — especially if you were watching Good Day Atlanta on Monday morning. We spent a few hours inside the David J. Sencer CDC Museum, learning more about the facility and the fascinating exhibits inside. The museum is hosting a special event this coming Thursday, March 14, as part of the Atlanta Science Festival; called "Legends of the CDC: Past and Present," it’ll welcome local visitors to browse the museum, chat with CDC experts, and even participate in a scavenger hunt.

Of course, "Legends of the CDC: Past and Present" is just one of 150 events that make up this year’s Atlanta Science Festival, which continues through March 23. The annual event celebrates and explores science throughout the city, culminating in a free Exploration Expo on Saturday the 23rd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Piedmont Park. The expo features dozens of interactive booths staffed by science experts from local organizations, companies, and educational institutions.

"Legends of the CDC: Past and Present" will last from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and admission is free with advance registration. The museum is located at 1600 Clifton Road Northeast in Atlanta, and all visitors must show government-issued photo identification upon entry (except for visitors under 18 who are accompanied by an adult with an ID). Adults who are not United States Citizens are also required to present a valid passport for entry.

For more information on the upcoming event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the CDC!