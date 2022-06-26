Ex-officer pleads guilty in Georgia inmate assault cover-up

A former supervisory officer at a Georgia prison has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he tried to cover up the assault of an inmate by guards.

Geary Staten faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to failing to inform authorities of a felony, the office of U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release.

Staten was a lieutenant with supervisory duties at Valdosta State Prison when he became aware that several guards had used illegal force against an inmate, according to prosecutors. Staten not only failed to report the assault himself, prosecutors said, but also discouraged the officers involved from reporting it.

Three other prison guards previously pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the assault.

Following his guilty plea Wednesday, Staten is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21.