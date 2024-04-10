Ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs arrested, booked into Arizona jail

Former Arizona State Sun Devil and Arizona Cardinals player Terrell Suggs has been arrested.

Suggs, 41, was arrested on April 9 and booked into jail on charges of threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a weapon, Scottsdale Police said.

According to court documents, Suggs' arrest stemmed from an incident on March 10 in a Starbucks drive-thru near Hayden Road and Thompson Peak Parkway. During the incident, Suggs was driving a black Range Rover and allegedly backed into another vehicle. The victim's vehicle was not damaged, but Suggs and the other driver got out of their cars and argued.

Suggs and the other driver got back into their vehicles and as Suggs left the drive-thru, he flipped off the other driver and yelled obscenities, police said.

"[Suggs] then began to leave the drive thru but stopped shortly and then reached his left arm out of the open driver's window of his vehicle and displayed a black handgun in his left hand," court documents read. "The handgun was never pointed at the victim and was just merely shown, which the victim believed [Suggs] was threatening him with."

The entire incident was captured on the victim's dashcam video, police said.

Suggs was identified by police as the driver of the Range Rover and arrested. He has since been released from jail.

Suggs was a standout high school football star in the East Valley before playing at ASU. He was drafted 10th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Suggs spent 15 seasons with the Ravens, where he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 and won his first Super Bowl the following year.

Suggs joined the Cardinals in 2019. He was released by Arizona and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won his second Super Bowl in 2020.

Suggs' previous arrests

In 2003, Suggs was accused of assaulting a man in a parking lot after a basketball tournament in Phoenix. Suggs was later acquitted of charges.

In 2016, police said Suggs left the scene of a single-vehicle accident in Scottsdale and was driving on a suspended license. Suggs told police he may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Police said Suggs was not impaired and all charges against him were dropped after he completed a traffic class.

