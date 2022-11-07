Everyday Heroes: Poll workers help us exercise our rights

The Everyday Heroes we are featuring are answering the call to make sure we are able exercise our civic duty.

Lately, the job of a poll worker has become more polarizing but for some that is not swaying their desire to serve. Without them, making your voices heard at the ballot box would not be possible.

"I do this job because I love the process," says Marilyn Bolton.

She became a poll worker after waiting 4 ½ hours to vote in 2008. The next year in 2009 she signed up and has been working the polls since.

"We have people that doesn’t realize that we’re here to help them. That we’re not here to discourage them to vote. We want them to vote," said Marilyn.

"We greet them with a smile and hopefully that shows them we really do care about getting them in and out as quickly as possible," said Francine Gadson. She is also a long-time poll worker, influenced by those who have come before her.

"I remember my mom working as a poll worker, many, many, many, years ago," said Francine Gadson.

Anaya Bolton and Johnny Cummings said they signed up to work the polls at just 16-years-old. (FOX 5 Atlanta)





That seems to also be influencing some of the younger generation to carry the baton. Anaya Bolton and Johnny Cummings signed up to work the polls at age 16.

"I love working with people. I love seeing new faces," said Anaya.

"Well what I mostly heard is why do I need to vote, does it really matter. I was like yeah it really matters because your vote can make a change. You never know that one vote can make a difference," said Johnny.

A big ‘thank you’ goes out to all the poll workers, working with integrity to maintain a democratic process none of us should be taking for granted.

"I love it all. I do. I love helping people. I love serving people," said Marilyn.