Escaped Rockdale County inmate seen inside Hall County Publix

The Brief Escaped inmate Timothy Shane was spotted inside a Hall County Publix before requesting an Uber ride. Shane stole two vehicles after escaping Grady Memorial Hospital and remains on the run. He was originally arrested Nov. 23 on drug, weapons, and felony fleeing charges.



An escaped Rockdale County inmate made an unexpected stop inside a Publix in Hall County on Monday night, according to surveillance footage obtained by FOX 5.

Inmate spotted inside Publix

Officials say Timothy Shane was caught on camera inside the Publix on Hwy. 155 just hours after he escaped Grady Memorial Hospital earlier in the day.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Timothy Shane in Publix

Authorities say Shane appeared to request an Uber ride from the store, directing the driver to a home in south Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office secured a search warrant for the residence, but Shane was not found there. Deputies are still questioning people at the home.

Timeline of the escape

The backstory:

Shane has been on the run since around 1:20 a.m. Monday, when deputies say he walked out of Grady Memorial Hospital following a suicide attempt.

Investigators say he stole an SUV parked near the hospital and fled. After crashing that vehicle, he ran from the scene and stole a second car near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The owner of the first car told officials that a Glock handgun had been stolen from it, Atlanta police said.

He then drove that second vehicle into Rockdale County before stopping at the Publix, where he requested the Uber, according to deputies.

After being dropped off at the Rockdale County home, officials say they are unsure where Shane went next.

Deputies believe Shane may have help.

"We believe he's either tapping into his resources or he may have stolen a credit card," said Lt. Billy Burrell. "The fact that he stole that weapon from the first car that he stolen Atlanta. We still believe him to be in possession of that weapon. That's why we consider him armed and dangerous."

Original arrest

What we know:

Shane was originally arrested by the Conyers Police Department on Nov. 23 after a chase.

He was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony; reckless driving; driving without insurance; and more.

‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate on the run

What you can do:

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8000 or email rcso.pio@rockdalecountyga.gov. You can also call 911.