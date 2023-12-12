Emma Stone, co-stars talk acclaimed new film 'Poor Things'

When the Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this week, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed "Poor Things" was richly rewarded with seven nominations. And it’s a safe bet that the film will be similarly honored when Academy Award nominations follow next month.

Along with Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) and Best Director, the film scored Golden Globe nominations for actors Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe.

Stone delivers a striking characterization as Bella Baxter, a dead woman brought back to life using her own unborn baby’s brain — and the film follows her globe-spanning journey toward self-discovery.

Dafoe plays the doctor who resurrects Bella, and Ruffalo takes on what he calls a "free and raunchy and naughty and outrageous" role as the man who whisks Bella away from her home. Also along for the ride is comedian and actor Ramy Youssef, as a student who falls in love with Bella and plans to marry her.

Thanks to Searchlight Pictures, we recently had the chance to catch up with all four stars — click the video players in this article to watch our interviews. "Poor Things" is playing exclusively in theaters now.