Electric scooter cause of San Francisco fire that hospitalized one: firefighters

An electric scooter plugged into the wall was the cause of an early morning Thursday fire in San Francisco, which sent one person to the hospital and displaced others in a multiple-story residential complex.

San Francisco fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter told KTVU that crews were still investigating what type of scooter it was.

The fire was first reported at 4:47 a.m. at 330 Clementina St. Heavy smoke was reported on the 9th floor and 10th floor residents were ordered to shelter in place.

Two people were rescued, with one transported to a hospital in

moderate condition, fire officials said. The fire was reported contained at 5:11 a.m.



An electric scooter was the cause of a fire at 330 Clementina St., in San Francisco. March 5, 2020

