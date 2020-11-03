Election officials urge patience as workers sort through mountain of mail-in ballots

Pennsylvania election officials urged voters to remain patient as workers continue to sift through an avalanche of mail-in ballots that appear destined to play a large role in determining the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“If you’re going to get it right and prevent problems which jeopardize voters votes, it’s more important that we do it right than meet artificial deadlines,” City Commissioner Al Schmidt said.

As of Wednesday night, the city said 233,486 mail-in ballots have been processed which is an increase of 45,000 from the morning figures. With a voting population of well over 1 million, the city said several more mail-in ballots with the valid Nov. 3 postmark will be reviewed and processed.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley described the tedious process that it takes to count the mail-in ballots. She said all returned ballots are sorted before both envelopes are carefully torn open and the ballot is fed through a scanner.

Schmidt said in a vacuum the machine can handle 10,000 ballots an hour going “full tilt.” But shift changes, cleaning procedures and other measures stymie the 24-hour max capacity effort.

“When half of the votes in the city are cast by mail and half are at the polling place, counting votes cast by mail - if you're going to do it right and you’re going to do it accurately - takes a little bit of time,” Schmidt said.

Election officials pulled back on their promise of providing scheduled updates at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. which they proposed on Tuesday night. Schmidt said the department would rather provide updates when possible than stick to an arbitrary timeframe.

On the heels of a lawsuit from the Trump administration that claims a lack of transparency in Pennsylvania's ballot-counting process, city officials have doubled down on their commitment to a safe and thorough election.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Commissioner Lisa Deeley said the city has been "completely transparent" in their count. She pointed to the live stream of election workers counting ballots as evidence of the city's commitment to honesty.

Each party has also been allowed to have certified canvas observers inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center to witness the ballot count, according to Deeley.

"Our number one priority is and has always been to conduct a safe, open and fair election for our residents," Deeley said. "We remain committed to ensuring the integrity of the election process in Philadelphia."

