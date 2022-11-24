Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car

article

Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue.

Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18.

According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass doors of a business on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).