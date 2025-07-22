Eddie Meredith announces campaign for Atlanta mayor

article

The Brief Pastor and community advocate Eddie Meredith launches his campaign against incumbent Mayor Andre Dickens. Meredith focuses on ending homelessness, tackling poverty, and investing in infrastructure. Voters will decide between Dickens and Meredith, each offering different visions for Atlanta's future.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is set to face competition in his bid for re-election, as Eddie Meredith officially launched his campaign this week.

What they're saying:

Meredith, who describes himself as a pastor, educator, and lifelong community advocate, is entering the race with a vision to move the city forward by "restoring dignity and building opportunity."

Meredith's campaign is reportedly focused on several key priorities, including ending homelessness, tackling poverty, and investing in infrastructure. His commitment to these issues reflects his dedication to improving the quality of life for all Atlanta residents, according to his campaign.

What's next:

As the election approaches, both candidates will likely present their plans and visions for the city's future, offering voters a choice in leadership and direction. The race promises to be closely watched as Atlanta residents consider who will best lead their city in the coming years.