Early morning pedestrian crash leaves man dead in LaGrange

The Brief A pedestrian died early Monday morning after a vehicle collision on New Franklin Road in LaGrange. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures at the scene near North Page Street, but the man did not survive. LaGrange police identified the victim as Delaynee Hachigmai and notified his next of kin.



A pedestrian died early Monday morning after a vehicle struck him along New Franklin Road, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Emergency crews rushed to the 1100 block of New Franklin Road, just north of North Page Street, after a 911 caller reported the crash around 4:12 a.m. Monday.

Fatal crash on New Franklin Road

What we know:

First responders and emergency medical personnel provided immediate life-saving care to the victim, identified by authorities as Delaynee Hachigmai. Despite their efforts, Hachigmai died at the scene, and officers have since notified his next of kin.

Investigators with the LaGrange Police Department's Traffic Unit and Criminal Investigations Division responded to take over the case.

Unanswered questions in ongoing case

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the vehicle involved in the collision or whether the driver remained at the scene. Authorities have also not disclosed what led up to the impact or if any charges are pending.

How to submit anonymous tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Cpl. M. Shaw or Sgt. W. Jones with the Traffic Unit at 706-883-2603.

Tipsters who wish to stay anonymous can submit details through the Tip411 mobile app, online, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.