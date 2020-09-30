E-commerce company bringing hundreds of jobs to metro Atlanta

article

An international e-commerce company is bringing hundreds of full-time jobs and more than a thousand seasonal opportunities to metro Atlanta through a new fulfillment center.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Radial, Inc. will open the new center in Locust Grove, an investment of $40 million.

In all, the company will create 344 full-time jobs and over 1,000 seasonal opportunities in Henry County.

“As our existing industries continue to expand in every corner of our state, Radial’s further investments in Georgia are a testament to our unmatched logistics infrastructure and top-notch workforce,” Kemp said. “I am confident Radial will find success as they open this new fulfillment center in Locust Grove, helping them better serve their clients across the country. I appreciate their partnership, and look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates for hardworking Georgians in Henry County.”

The new fulfillment center will be the newest of Radial, Inc.'s network of more than 20 centers across the country. Officials say it will "help support a nationally recognized health and beauty brand."

“The demands on e-commerce throughout the year have been unprecedented and the opening of this facility in Locust Grove reinforces our commitment to our clients and our ability to support their e-commerce needs," the company's Senior Vice President of Fulfillment Services Ilias Simpson said in a statement. "We’re excited to be creating so many new jobs for Henry County residents and look forward to welcoming them to the Radial team.”

The job opportunities will include material handling, distribution positions, management, and supervisors.

If you are interested in a positive, you can visit Radial, Inc.'s career page.

