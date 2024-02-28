Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:51 PM EST until WED 3:15 PM EST, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:31 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Cherokee County, Forsyth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:35 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Paulding County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Driver survives being ejected through rooftop, falling over Big Sur cliff

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 2:34PM
California
KTVU FOX 2

Driver swerves to miss deer, survives being ejected through rooftop, falling over Big Sur cliff

A driver was rescued by the CHP after he swerved to miss deer, was ejected from his sunroof and rolled down a Big Sur Cliff. Video: CHP Monterey

BIG SUR, Calif. - A driver was rescued after he told authorities that he swerved to miss deer in Monterey County, veered off the roadway, was ejected from his sunroof and rolled down a Big Sur cliff and was stranded for about two days. 

The California Highway Patrol Coastal Division shared video and recounted some of what happened on Tuesday, when they were able to hoist the man to safety near the area of Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur and Monastery Beach in Carmel.

A man, who works for the posh inn, left work on Sunday at about 11:30 p.m. and never came home.

Pilots flying the CHP airplane started scouring the cliffs along the Pacific Ocean and found a car that had fallen 400 feet over the side near the beach below.

Big Sur fire crews roped down to the man and assessed his injuries.

He told crews that he had been driving home late on Sunday night and swerved to miss some deer. He swerved and then rolled his car down the dliff's edge.

He said that he was thrown from his sunroof as his car rolled down the hillside. 

The CHP crews hoisted him up from the crash site and flew him to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas for further treatment and care.

The CHP said in a Facebook post that despite his rollover and being out in the open for two days, he appeared to have only suffered moderate injuries.