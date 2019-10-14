Driver survives harrowing crash as huge logs pierce car

Authorities say a motorist survived after several large logs from a logging truck pierced the car's windshield and rammed all the way through the rear hatch.

The Whitfield County Fire Department says firefighters pulled the driver from the car Friday in the Cohutta area in northwest Georgia.

The fire department posted photos of the wreckage on its Facebook page.

Firefighters say the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Cohutta is about 100 miles northwest of Atlanta, near the Georgia-Tennessee line.