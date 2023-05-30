Driver of Maserati SUV dies in Marietta holiday weekend crash; 2 others injured

One man is dead, and two other people injured after a Maserati SUV crashed in Marietta over the Memorial Day weekend.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday on John Ward Road at the intersection of Old John Ward Road.

According to Cobb County Police, a white 2018 Maserati Levante was heading north on John Ward Road and attempted to make a slight left turn in the road when, for unknown reasons, it swerved to the right and went off the road. The Maserati then "impacted an embankment and came to a final uncontrolled rest, and then caught fire," police said.

Bystanders managed to get all the three people out of the SUV before it became fully engulfed in fire.

The driver, 32-year-old James Graham, of Marietta, was taken to the hospital and later died.

The front passenger, 32-year-old Markell Kelly, of South Carolina, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The backseat passenger, 26-year-old Juniest Reape-Clark, of South Carolina, suffered life-theatening injuries and rushed to the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.