Driver crashes into DeKalb County apartment while baby slept inside

A DeKalb County woman and her children are now out of a home after a vehicle crashed into their apartment early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say officers responded to the crash at the apartments on Tree Mountain Parkway in Stone Mountain just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Briana Finley, who lives in the apartment, tells FOX 5 she was asleep before she was awakened by the sound of the crash and her baby's screams.

"I thought it was outdoors until I heard my baby screaming." Finley said. "I ran out - I didn't have any clothes on - but I ran out, and I saw him and grabbed him from the crib because the house was caving in."

Finley says her baby was OK.

Police say there was a domestic dispute before the crash.

So far, one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.