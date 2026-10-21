Dream seek 2-1 Finals lead behind Reese’s record night

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The Brief The series is tied 1-1 as Atlanta hosts the next game at State Farm Arena. Angel Reese scored 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in Game 2, becoming the youngest player in WNBA Finals history to reach those marks. The Dream hope to build on that win and move closer to their first WNBA title. The game starts at 8 p.m.



The Atlanta Dream can take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals when they face their opponent at State Farm Arena tonight. The series is tied at one game apiece.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta Dream even WNBA Finals with 79-65 Game 2 win over Valkyries

What we know:

Angel Reese led the way in Game 2 with 30 points and 16 rebounds. The double-double made her the youngest player in WNBA Finals history to reach those totals.

Atlanta hopes to carry that momentum into the next game as it pursues the franchise’s first WNBA title.

Reese said the team has stayed united and feels the city’s support: "We just continue to stick together and know who we are, and we have the city behind us."

The Atlanta Dream evened the WNBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday with a commanding 79-65 victory against the Golden State Valkyries.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday.