Atlanta Dream even WNBA Finals with 79-65 Game 2 win over Valkyries

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The Brief The Atlanta Dream evened the WNBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday with a commanding 79-65 victory against the Golden State Valkyries. Angel Reese dominated the paint with 30 points and 16 rebounds after Atlanta adjusted to counter aggressive second-half pressure. Atlanta rebounded from a tight Game 1 defeat on Saturday to deaden Golden State's home momentum and level the championship series.



Angel Reese overpowered Golden State on Monday night in San Francisco, scoring 30 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to lead the Atlanta Dream past the Valkyries 79-65 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Angel Reese powers Atlanta

What we know:

Reese took control of Game 2 from the opening tip, punishing Golden State inside on the way to 30 points and 16 rebounds. The dominant showing propelled the Dream to a 79-65 victory and pulled Atlanta even at 1-1 in the best-of-five title clash.

The performance answered an urgent call from Atlanta coach Karl Smesko, who wanted his offense to create cleaner looks after struggling down the stretch in the series opener. Smesko previously noted the urgency of the moment, stating, "I just think we have to create better shots in this game."

San Francisco championship clash

What we don't know:

League officials have not yet confirmed the full shooting breakdown or final box score statistics for the rest of Atlanta's roster.

Officials have also not announced the exact broadcast times or tipoff schedule as the series transitions to the upcoming matchups.

Golden State physical defense

The backstory:

Golden State earned a No. 2 seed during only its second year in the league behind an aggressive, trapping defensive scheme. That physical style was on full display Saturday when the Valkyries secured a 68-64 win over Atlanta.

Atlanta collapsed late in that opener, shooting 2 for 19 and scoring just eight points across the final 10 minutes. Reese recorded all 14 of her points before halftime on Saturday, while star forward Allisha Gray went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Gray returned for the series opener after a finger injury sidelined her during the final two games of Atlanta's semifinal sweep against the New York Liberty. Smesko noted Gray felt good physically entering Monday, while Golden State veteran guard Tiffany Hayes also earned clearance after hitting her face on the floor late Saturday while chasing a steal with 2:38 remaining.

Dream Valkyries coaching strategies

What they're saying:

Following Saturday's opener, Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase wanted even greater defensive pressure, saying, "Looking forward to our best four quarters of defense," Nakase said. "It will be today, it better be."

Nakase also declared her team healthy before the game, noting, "Everyone's good to go tonight." She later detailed the difficulty of defending Reese, explaining, "Don't let her touch it," Nakase said of Reese. "That could be that easy. But she's a tough coverage, even when she has the ball she drives with force so it's just making sure we're taking away the shot that she wants but also it's going to be team base anyway."

Atlanta players held a team meeting between games to address their execution, which Smesko praised. "Everybody's had a great attitude, they've all kind of pulled together," Smesko said. "They know how important Game 2 is. These games come fast, you have to get over the disappointment of Game 1, learn from it and then try to give your best effort to win Game 2 and make the series even."

WNBA Finals series statistics

By the numbers:

Reese posted 30 points and 16 rebounds Monday, more than doubling her scoring output from Saturday's 14-point performance. The 14-point margin of victory in the 79-65 win helped Atlanta avoid falling into a daunting 2-0 series hole.

Hayes, who spent her first 10 league seasons playing for Atlanta, suited up for Golden State despite her late collision Saturday. Her presence could not stop Atlanta from reversing Saturday's fourth-quarter slump, where the Dream managed only eight points.