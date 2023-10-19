Dragon Con founder inducted into National Blood Donation Hall of Fame

article

The founder and CEO of Atlanta's pop culture convention Dragon Con is being recognized on a national scale for going above and beyond to respond to the United States' urgent need for blood donations.

Pat Henry will join 12 other inductees this year in the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame.

In 2022, Pat Henry invited LifeSouth to hold a one-day blood drive during the convention to help combat shortages.

More than 20 years later, it's grown into a five-day event that has collected over 40,000 donations.

"The drive embraces the spirit of Dragon Con, each year unveiling new themes, free books, custom T-shirts, and cosplay promotions, and Pat actively and enthusiastically promotes the event across the web and social media," LifeSouth wrote when nominating Henry. "He has inspired many to try donating for the first time while reminding returning donors — many of whom now make donating blood part of their Dragon Con tradition — of the need to donate throughout the year as well."

Henry will receive his personalized award during a ceremony at a local blood donation center.