Dr. Bernice King talks about her father's legacy on Good Day Atlanta

In less than a week, we will continue to honor the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Preparations for the commemorative service are currently underway.

The special tribute is expected to take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., joined Good Day Atlanta to talk all about this year's MLK celebrations.

For more information on The King Center click here.