Downtown Atlanta packed with fans for first Georgia football game since national title

Downtown Atlanta was packed Saturday as Georgia Bulldogs football fans celebrated a major win at Mercedes Benz Stadium, easily defeating the Oregon Ducks.

For those fans who could not snag a seat inside the sold-out stadium, they still showed up in full force to cheer on their teams.

"You don't even have to wait for a touchdown, you can scream now, ‘Go Dawgs,’" one UGA fan said.

Thousands turning out to Downtown Atlanta Saturday for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

The Bulldogs easily handed the Oregon Ducks their tails.

"Since we won the National Championship, the season started so exciting on top," one student said.

Hudson Grille Downtown was packed with people cheering on their team with the fun starting early.

"We had people lining up at the door an hour before we opened," said Lezonn Miller Sr. the Managing Partner of Hudson Grille Downtown.

Saturday's matchup the first game back for the defending national champs. MIller says it is one of, if not their busiest day of the year so far.

"Kind of like the first game where things seem to be normal and I think people are very thirsty for a normal football season," he said.

Shirt and souvenir vendors are also raking in the money Saturday, especially as fans look for some new gear.

"They buy a lot of National championship shirts, a lot of souvenirs that we sell here," said Sabrina Holmes from Sports Mania.

After the UGA Bulldogs went Duck hunting, Oregon fans are holding it together.

"Gotta show our support, no matter what Ducks fly together baby," one Oregon fan said.

UGA fans on the other hand got their first taste of victory this season and they are enjoying the moment.

"Wild, crazy beautiful," one woman said. "The vibe is here."