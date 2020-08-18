Douglas County residents up in arms over proposed property tax hike

A property tax rate increase of 18.45% is being proposed in Douglas County as a means of generating much needed revenue to balance the 2020-21 budget.

Under the proposal, a homeowner whose residence is valued at about $200,000, would see their annual property tax bill increase by around $105, about $9 a month.

During Tuesday's public hearing, Commissioner Kelly Robinson explained that a pre-existing budget shortfall was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic threw everybody under the bus. Like game over, everybody start over," said Robinson.

If approved, resident Tara Morgan proposed granting exemptions to families of essential workers, those on unemployment, homes valued at under $250,000, and residents whose annual income is less than $150,000 for a three-member household.

"Douglas County needs extra money right now for the same reason my neighbors need extra money. COVID-19 has put undue stress on many people's lives in our communities," said Morgan.

Appraiser Joe Douglas told commissioners property values would ultimately take a hit with property owners appealing the tax increases and, in some cases, leaving Douglas County in search of communities with lower taxes.

"Property tax increases often cause problems in the real estate sector all across the board not just residential but also industrial as well as retail."

Some suggested other means of generating revenue, like a sales tax, in these challenging times. Barbara Daniel said county staff should follow the lead of residents trying to make ends meet and find other areas to save money in the budget. "We've got to come up with a better solution than going back to senior citizens and homeowners and businesses that have left this community because it's not business friendly anymore."

