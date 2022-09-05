Douglas County marching band prepare for big Thanksgiving performance

It wouldn't be football season without the marching band, and one band in Douglas County is making a name for itself.

The Mighty Marching Jaguars at New Manchester High School are a competitive marching band. They've been hand-selected to march in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade in November.

"We're everybody's favorite band. We're out there. High energy, a lot of good sound, and great music," said Marcus Chester, the director of the Mighty Marching Jaguars.

As a former band member, Chester took on the role as band director at New Manchester six years ago. Chester is a product of Fort Valley State University. He knew the band program was ready for a change, so he took the once traditional corps style marching band to another level.

"We want to put on experiences. When they come to see us perform, we don't want to just play music," explained Chester, "We want to give them something to experience, so they come back wanting more."

That's how the Marching Red Coats transformed into The Mighty Marching Jaguars. The band has gone from just over 50 students to now 120.

"You're going to get high energy. You're going to get technique. You're going to get precision. You're going to get articulation, and you're going to find joy because these kids actually love what they do and it beams through their bodies," said auxiliary dance coach at New Manchester, Adrienne Abdus-Salaam.

The Jags pull sound and inspiration from historically Black college and university band culture. They perform at football games and parades, but also participate in high-level competitions. Their next stop is performing at the national level in Chicago at the Thanksgiving Day parade.

"This school has never really done anything that major as far as the band program is concerned. We hit the ground running from there. I think it's a dope experience, a once in a lifetime experience for everybody involved," said Chester

It's an experience Chester wants to keep expanding and growing.

"I want people to be really surprised to see these young people operating on this caliber. They're not doing basic music. They're doing high grade music. They are doing college-style performing now at this level," said Abdus-Salaam.

There is a cost for each student participating in the Thanksgiving Day parade. If you're interested in helping, reach out to Marcus Chester at marcus.chester@dcssga.org.