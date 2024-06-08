Box truck passengers gone over the guard rail rescued by rope

article

The Douglas County Fire and EMS Department captured photos of a harrowing rescue of passengers who were trapped inside a flipped box truck that went off the road.

Crews started the rescue at around 7 a.m. on I-20 near mile marker 42. It took them hours to get the injured passengers out.

The victims' current condition is unknown, but the department reported they were able to get everyone out of the truck.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Douglas County Fire/EMS Department)

It's not clear what caused the box truck to go over the guard rail.