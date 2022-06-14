Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County
5
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:26 PM EDT until TUE 7:30 PM EDT, Clay County
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Don’t pick up folded dollar bills, authorities warn

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:13PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Authorities in Tennessee have issued a warning against picking up folded dollar bills after one was found containing a substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

HANDOUT_FoldedDollar

Giles County Sheriff Department

The Perry County Sheriff's Department issued the warning on June 9 after they say two separate incidents of folded money found on the floor at a Perry County gas station were reported.

Investigators say one of the bills was found and picked up by a person who reported finding a white, powdery substance inside.

Man sentenced to 14 years for dealing fentanyl-laced counterfeit drugs

An Alexandria man has been convicted on charges linked to a 20-year-old woman’s overdose death in Arlington.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Officials say the substance was tested and was found to be positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. 

Several days later, a third instance was reported in Perry County – this time a folded $10 bill was found with a substance on it that also tested positive for fentanyl.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Authorities in Perry County say they do not believe the bills are intentionally being placed in areas around the County and speculate the money was dropped unknowingly.

"This is a very dangerous issue!" the Sheriff’s Department posted online. "Please share and educate your children to not pick up any folded money they may find in or around businesses, playgrounds, etc., without using great caution and even alerting a parent or guardian."

Last year, for the first time, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses over a 12-month period, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with about two-thirds of those deaths linked to fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

The Virginia Department of Health reported an overall increase in fatal drug overdoses in 2021 with synthetic fentanyl contributing to the most deaths.