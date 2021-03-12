Dollywood opens Saturday for 36th season 

The last time we visited Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, we were face-to-face with Dolly Parton herself at the premiere of her Netflix series "Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings."

Of course, a lot has changed in the year-and-a-half since then, but park staffers say as the gates open for the 36th season on Saturday, that Dolly magic is undimmed.

"She is definitely our sunshine," says Dollywood public relations manager Ellen Liston. "As our dreamer-in-chief, she is always thinking of great ways to do new things and inspire people in everything she does."

Of course, things will still look a little different around Dollywood this season; new safety measures put in place for last year’s abbreviated season remain in effect, including limited capacity and health screenings for all guests upon entrance.

"Masks are still required in the park," adds Liston. "That’s part of the Tennessee guidelines for us being open, with the capacity that we have."

Some attractions that shuttered last year will open again this season, including the Chasing Rainbows museum, and three new live shows will also premiere, one called A Brighter Day.

"That’s been Dolly’s message for the last year," says Liston. "‘Hey guys, hang in there, brighter days are coming.’"

For more information on Dollywood’s 36th season and the new safety measures in place, click here.